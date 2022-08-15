Woman arrested on murder charge in death of man in East Price Hill

A man is dead and a woman has been charged with murder in East Price Hill late Sunday.

Officers found 50-year-old Ronald Kemp dead from a stab wound in the 900 block of Grand Avenue shortly after 11 p.m., Cincinnati police said in a news release Monday.

Police said Sarah Johnson, 60, has been charged with murder.

Anyone with information about Kemp's death is asked to call police at 513-352-3542.

