Man found stabbed to death in West Mifflin

A man was found dead after a stabbing in West Mifflin.

According to Allegheny County police, crews responded to the area of 5 Midway Drive at around 4:30 p.m. for reports of a man stabbed.

First responders found an adult male at the scene with multiple stab wounds, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives have begun an investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 833-ALL-TIPS (833-255-8477). Callers can remain anonymous.

