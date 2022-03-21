Man found stabbed near Fresno supermarket. Police investigating where it happened

A man was found with a stab wound to his upper body outside of a Vons in southeast Fresno on Monday, police said.

The incident was reported about 6:50 a.m. and officers arrived to find the man sitting against a pillar in front of the supermarket on Kings Canyon Road and Clovis Avenue, police said.

Police described the man to be in his 30s and said he appears to be homeless.

The victim was not cooperative with officers and refused to give a description of who stabbed him and where the violence took place, police said.

The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and appeared to be in stable condition, police said.

There are multiple homeless encampments in the area but it was unclear if the victim was staying in one, police said.