Man found stabbed, slashed and robbed near downtown Akron's Cascade Plaza

A 57-year-old homeless man in Akron was found stabbed, slashed and robbed early Friday morning near Cascade Plaza in the city's downtown.

A passerby found the injured man sleeping in a downtown skywalk about 7:25 a.m. in the 100 block of South Main Street and called police.

The man was badly injured and taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries that may have included broken bones, Akron police said Monday.

The man told police he was assaulted hours earlier by at least two males at or near Cascade Plaza and the males took money from him.

One subject has been identified but no charges had been filed as of Monday morning as detectives investigate the circumstances around the incident, Akron police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip; call the Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS; or text TIPSCO with tips to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous.

