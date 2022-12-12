Man found stalking his ex-girlfriend is shot and killed by her family, Oregon cops say

A man accused of stalking his ex-girlfriend was shot and killed by one of her family members, Oregon authorities said.

Cody Buyas, 36, of Beavercreek was “stalking an ex-girlfriend at her home” near Sherwood in the evening on Sunday, Dec. 11, according to a Dec. 12 news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

“That woman’s family found Buyas outside of the home and confronted him, at which point Buyas displayed a weapon, and a family member fired multiple shots,” the release said.

Buyas was treated on scene before being taken to a hospital where he died on Monday, Dec. 12, the sheriff’s office said.

The woman’s family members are cooperating with the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made,” the release said.

Buyas was a motocross racer, according to Pro Motocross. He was injured in April 22 while riding mountain bikes, his sister said on a GoFundMe page.

Sherwood is about 15 miles southwest of Portland.

