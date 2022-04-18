Man found stealing sacks of crawfish from pond around midnight, Louisiana cops say

A man is accused of stealing sacks of crawfish from a private pond in the middle of the night, Louisiana police said.

The owner of a crawfish pond in Vacherie reported on April 15 that someone had stolen crawfish from their property during the night, according to a news release from the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies patrolled the area and found a man trespassing at the pond close to midnight on April 16, the release said.

“Further investigation revealed that (the suspect) was in the process of stealing crawfish and had filled three sacks,” the sheriff’s office said.

The man was arrested and booked into the St. James Parish Jail, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man was charged with theft of livestock, criminal trespassing, taking fish without a commercial license, and commercial gear license required, according to the release. He is being held on a $25,000 bond.

Theft of livestock can lead to a 10-year prison sentence and up to $5,000 in fines under Louisiana law, according to the release.

Vacherie is about 52 miles northwest of New Orleans.

