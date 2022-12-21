Man found with stolen gun after carjacking, police say

A man is charged after allegedly running from police in a stolen vehicle.

On Dec. 18, Memphis Police responded to a carjacking in the 4700 block of Queens Lace Court.

A man said he and another person were meeting an acquaintance to buy marijuana, according to an affidavit.

When they arrived, two unknown men approached and asked for a ride to the store.

They got into the backseat of the man’s Honda Pilot, then pointed guns at the men as they drove out of the apartment complex, records show.

The pair demanded the men get out of the vehicle, and the suspects drove off in the Honda.

Two days later, MPD saw the vehicle going south on Ross Road near Shelby Drive.

According to police, officers attempted a traffic stop at Shelby Drive and Riverdale, but the vehicle fled after pulling over.

The officers did not pursue the vehicle.

The Honda was seen again at a red light at Crumpler and Shelby Drive, where officers took the driver and passenger into custody.

The driver was identified as Kevin Williamson, records show.

He had a Glock in his pants that had been reported stolen, according to the affidavit.

He admitted to taking part in the carjacking and having the stolen handgun, police said.

He’s charged with carjacking, possession of a firearm, intentionally evade arrest in auto, theft of property, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

