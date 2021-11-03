Man found in stream was drowning victim, had been reported missing

GLOUCESTER TWP. - A man whose body was pulled from a stream here died from drowning, authorities said Wednesday.

The body of Charles Loveland, 45, was found Monday in Big Timber Creek near the 400 block of Front Street in Gloucester Township, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

Loveland had been reported missing in Paulsboro by family members on Oct. 22, the prosecutor's office said.

His last known address was in Gloucester City.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prosecutor's Detective Tanner Ogilvie at 856-650-6398 or Gloucester Township Police Detective Nicholas Aumendo at 856-228-4500.

Tips can also be sent anonymously to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

Jim Walsh covers public safety, economic development and other beats for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

Support local journalism with a subscription.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Missing Gloucester City NJ man found dead in Big Timber Creek