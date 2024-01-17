Man found in sub-freezing weather after being missing two days near Cumberland Falls

A man last seen Sunday afternoon near Cumberland Falls State Resort Park was found Tuesday afternoon, when someone heard him calling for help.

Kentucky State Police said the missing man, Walter Dewayne Dale, 35, of Williamsburg, was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center after being rescued by boat.

Dale had been last seen on foot near the Eagle Falls trailhead at about 4 p.m. Sunday, and a Golden Alert was issued for him Monday, state police said in a news release. State police said at the time that Dale had a backpack with him when he was last seen.

At about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, state police said they got a call from the Eagle Sawyer Fire Department, saying that a civilian had called McCreary County 911 because “he could hear a male yelling for help near Eagle Falls.”

State police said a staging area had been set up at the site of what was once a theme park, Six Gun City, and the fire department had deployed a search and rescue team from there.

“After speaking with the Chief it was determined that the quickest route for evacuation would be by boat across the river,” state police said in the release.

A boat and team went to the beach at Cumberland Falls, and “swift water rescue deployed and brought” the man across the river, where state police said they confirmed he was the missing person.

Whitley County EMS took Dale to ”the Whitley County Airport where PHI air medical was waiting to transport him to the University of Tennessee,” state police said.

No information was immediately available about Dale’s injuries.