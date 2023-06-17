Man found suffering from fatal stab wounds on New York City subway, police say

A man was found suffering from deadly stab wounds on a New York City subway early Saturday morning, days after another rider was fatally stabbed.

Police were called to the 14th St./Union Square station just after 4 a.m. after receiving a 911 call about an unconscious man, a spokesperson said. The 32-year-old man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

Authorities are investigating whether the stabbing occurred on the train or somewhere else. The man was found by a passenger who alerted the conductor. The conductor called 911 after he saw that the man had stab wounds to the torso.

As of Saturday morning, no arrests had been made and the stabbing remains under investigation.

Earlier this week, a man identified as Devictor Ouedraogo, 36, of Brooklyn, died after he was stabbed on a northbound J train as it approached Marcy Avenue and Broadway.

Ouedraogo had allegedly been harassing people on the train and acting belligerently and erratically, law enforcement sources told NBC New York.

A police official told the station that one of the people he harassed was the girlfriend of the suspect, Jordan Williams, 20, of Queens. A source told NBC New York that Ouedraogo punched Williams’ girlfriend.

Williams was arrested and charged Wednesday with manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon, authorities said. Williams' attorney, Jason Goldman, said his client acted in self-defense and that Ouedraogo was "physically violent with others prior to and during this incident."

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com