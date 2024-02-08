Man found trapped under car was fatally run down by his wife, North Carolina cops say

A woman driving in the middle of the night is facing a felony death by vehicle charge, after deputies found her Acura parked on top of her husband, according to investigators in North Carolina.

The victim has been identified as 43-year-old Jermaine Calvin Major, according to the Elizabeth City Police Department. Elizabeth City is about 165 miles northeast of Raleigh.

He died around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8, under circumstances that remain under investigation, police said in a news release.

The initial call reported a vehicle-vs.-pedestrian crash at the intersection of White Street and Watson Avenue, officials said.

“When units arrived on scene, they found the victim ... ensnared under a 2004 Acura,” police said.

“The Elizabeth City Fire Department and Pasquotank County EMS worked to free Mr. Major and conducted life saving measures (but) Major succumbed to the injuries.”

An investigation revealed his wife, 44-year-old Tyisha Louella Major, was “the alleged driver,” officials said.

“Mrs. Major was found to be driving while impaired at the time of the collision,” police said.

She was arrested and charged with driving while impaired and felony death by vehicle, officials said. Bond was set at $50,000.

Details of how the collision occurred have not been released.

Car wash employee dies after getting trapped in machinery in North Carolina, cops say

Wrong-way driver intentionally tried to ram oncoming cars, North Carolina cops say

‘How is this even possible?’ Car climbs a utility pole in NC, baffling social media