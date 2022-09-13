Man found unconscious in car with 1-year-old baby, drugs inside, records show

A man was arrested after allegedly being found passed out in his car with a 1-year-old baby and drugs inside the vehicle.

On Sept. 9, officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a drug equipment violation at Walnut Grove and N. Holmes Road.

A man had called police after seeing another man unconscious and slumped over the wheel of a gray Hyundai Elantra, according to an affidavit.

Officers made contact with the driver, identified as Nicholas Williams, who was unconscious at the wheel.

The engine was running, and the car was in ‘drive’ while Williams’s foot was on the brake pedal, according to the affidavit.

An officer placed the car in ‘park’ and a paramedic gave Williams Narcan.

Williams woke up and attempted to walk away before he was placed on a stretcher.

Officers saw two plastic baggies containing a green leafy substance consistent with marijuana, according to the affidavit.

A black digital scale was found in the floorboard.

A one-year-old baby was found in the backseat without a safety seat, police said.

Williams was taken to Baptist East in noncritical condition; he was taken into custody at the hospital.

A smaller plastic baggie found in the car tested positive for fentanyl, and the larger one tested positive for marijuana, police said.

The baby’s mother picked the child up from Tillman precinct.

Williams’s car was towed to the city lot, and a DCS report was made for the well-being of the child.

Williams was shown to have a suspended license for failure to provide proof of insurance.

According to the affidavit, he could not provide proof of insurance at the scene and the vehicle’s tag was expired.

Officers submitted a blood draw with probable cause for DUI.

Williams was then taken to 201 Poplar without incident, police said.

He admitted to smoking marijuana 30 minutes before police arrived and said he was driving without the baby in a safety seat, according to the affidavit.

He’s charged with multiple offenses, including DUI - child endangerment; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving while license s/r/c; and public intoxication.

