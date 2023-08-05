Man found unconscious, dies in bullet-riddled car after fiery crash on major NC highway

A man died after emergency responders found him unconscious in a bullet-riddled car involved in a fiery wreck on Interstate 40 in Greensboro on Friday.

Police identified the man as 35-year-old Dedrick Lee Wooding and said they are treating his death as a homicide.

Firefighters, police and Guilford County EMS found Wooding after responding to a two-vehicle wreck just after 4:30 a.m. Friday near I-40 exit 216, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

The man later identified as Wooding was found in a car that was ablaze in the center travel lane of I-40 westbound, police said.

“After the fire was extinguished, Police observed damage to the vehicle consistent with gunfire,” according to the news release. “EMS Personnel on scene declared the individual deceased.”

Police found damage on a second vehicle involved in the crash. They did not provide any information about the occupant or occupants of the second vehicle.

Officers closed I-40 westbound between Freeman Mill Road and West Wendover Avenue for several hours during the investigation.

Homicide detectives and officers with the crash-reconstruction and forensic teams responded to the scene.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call the Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers anonymous-tips line at 336-373-1000.

Greensboro Police released no updates on Saturday.