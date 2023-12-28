Man found unconscious near Tacoma homeless camp dies from stabbing

Detectives are investigating a fatal stabbing near a homeless camp under Interstate 5.

Just after 11 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to a possible stabbing in the 2800 block of East Bay Street.

Police found an unconscious man. They immediately gave him aid until medics from the Tacoma Fire Department arrived and took him to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The victim was 64 years old.

Crime scene technicians collected evidence at the scene. The death is being investigated as a homicide.

So far, no arrests have been made.