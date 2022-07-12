Man found unresponsive in cell in critical condition

Jul. 12—MANCHESTER — A 37-year-old man is in critical condition after suffering a medical emergency while in a holding cell in police custody Saturday night, police say.

The man, who was found unresponsive in his cell at police headquarters on Saturday around 6 p.m. received immediate medical attention before being transported to Hartford Hospital.

He remained in critical condition as of Monday afternoon, Manchester police said when reporting the incident. His condition and the nature of the medical emergency was unknown as of Tuesday morning.

Police said the man was being held on charges stemming from an incident on Friday.

Police said they responded to the area of Garden Drive after receiving a 911 call around 1:30 p.m. in which a man and a woman could be heard screaming at each other. The man was eventually charged with interfering with police, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police said they determined that the man had an extraditable warrant out of Duchess County, New York. He was in custody pending a court appearance before being rushed to the hospital, they said.

The Hartford state's attorney, the state Office of the Inspector General, and the State Police Eastern District Major Crime Squad are investigating.