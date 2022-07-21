Man found unresponsive in Manchester cell dies at hospital

Jul. 20—MANCHESTER — The New York man who suffered a medical episode while in custody of the Manchester Police Department last week died Monday at Hartford Hospital.

Joseph Torrice, 37, was arrested by Manchester police on July 8 on charges of interfering with police, possession of a contained substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Along with his charges, police determined that Torrice had an extraditable warrant out of Dutchess County, New York, for charges of burglary and larceny.

Two days later, on July 10, Torrice was found unresponsive in his holding cell and was taken to the hospital.

Manchester police said that Torrice was in critical condition as of July 11. He was being treated in Hartford Hospital's intensive care unit until his death on Monday.

The Office of the Inspector General is opening up an investigation on his death.

The Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crime Squad is investigating and an autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is pending, state police said on Wednesday.