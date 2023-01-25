Man found unresponsive in Subway parking lot with gun, drugs

Jan. 24—BALDWYN — A man found passed out in a car in the early morning hours Saturday was charged with a felony after illegal drugs and paraphernalia were found.

Baldwyn police and a narcotics agent responded to the Subway restaurant just off Highway 45 around 1 a.m. Jan. 21 for a suspicious vehicle. The officers found a man behind the wheel of the car that was still running. The man was breathing but unresponsive. There was a firearm and syringes in his lap.

Police entered the vehicle to render medical aid for a possible overdose. After several minutes, the suspect woke up and became fully alert and responsive. During the interaction, police found a felony amount of methamphetamine and pills on the suspect.

A check revealed the suspect, John Taylor Kimbrough, 30, of Baldwyn, had a total of three felony arrest warrants in Lee and Prentiss counties for the possession of methamphetamine.

He was arraigned before Prentice County Justice Court Judge Kimi Kitchens, who set his bond at $20,000.

