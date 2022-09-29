Man who found victims on Grindr guilty of kidnapping, planned to kill, dismember

Editor's note: The following contains graphic and disturbing language.

A Lafayette man pleaded guilty to kidnapping a victim he met on a dating app and luring him to his dad's house with plans to kill and dismember him.

Chance Seneca pleaded guilty in front of Federal District Judge Robert R. Summerhays Thursday morning. He will be sentenced at a later date and faces up to life in prison.

In exchange for pleading guilty, federal prosecutors agreed to drop the remaining charges against the 21-year-old, which included attempted kidnapping, attempted murder and destruction of records. Seneca still faces state charges, but his attorney Dustin Talbot said in court his state sentencing would run concurrently with his federal sentencing.

Talbot declined to comment following Thursday's hearing.

Seneca used Grindr, a dating app for gay and bisexual men, to meet men, two of whom he lured to his father's house with the intention of killing them, but ultimately let them go, according to the plea.

Indictment:Lafayette man charged with hate crime used Grindr as 'hunting ground' before attack, documents say

Seneca had been talking to a man, Holden White, on Grindr and the social media app Snapchat since May 2020, saying he was interested in a recreational or romantic encounter. On June 20, 2020, Seneca drove to White and brought him back to his father's house with the intention of kidnapping White to kill and dismember him, according to the plea. The Daily Advertiser doesn't usually identify victims, but White asked that his name be used.

Seneca proposed a sexual encounter. He asked White to put on a pair of handcuffs, holding a gun to his back and telling White that he could “do this the easy way or the hard way,” according to court documents. Seneca told investigators it was a “dark joke.”

Chance Seneca

Then Seneca strangled White from behind with a belt, stripped him of his clothes and put him in a bathtub. To make sure White was dead, Seneca hit White in the back of the head with a hammer and stabbed him in the neck with an ice pick, according to the plea.

Story continues

Seneca used a knife to attempt to cut off White's hands. He intended to dismember, preserve and keep them, according to the plea.

But before midnight, Seneca called 911 and told a dispatcher someone had been strangled and he was the person who did it. When officers arrived, they found a saw, ice pick and hammer inside the house.

BackgroundFederal hate crime charges brought against Lafayette man accused of kidnapping, assaulting gay man

White was taken to a hospital where he was in a coma for three days, requiring extensive medical care. He had damage to the tendons in his wrists and has permanent nerve damage in one of his wrists.

He deleted messages between himself and White on Grindr in order to "get rid of things," according to court documents.

Seneca planned to continue to kill people until he was caught or killed, according to the plea. He told investigators he never wanted to hurt women, just mostly men.

Seneca will be sentenced in January after a pre-sentencing investigation is complete.

Contact Ashley White at adwhite@theadvertiser.com or on Twitter @AshleyyDi.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Man found victims on Grindr, guilty of kidnapping, planned to murder