Man sentenced to 55 years prison in death of man beaten with hammer

Update: Fernando Bornstein was sentenced Monday to 55 years in the Indiana Department of Correction after a jury convicted him of murder in the October 2019 death of Meliton Salazar, according to a news release from the Marion County Prosecutor's Office issued Nov. 28, 2022.

Prosecutors said Salazar was the target of a robbery on the day he was killed, in which he met a woman, Jacqueline Lizarraga, on the White River Trail, a news release stated. After he arrived to meet Lizarraga, Bornstein and another man assaulted Salazar, who was shot with his own weapon and beaten with a hammer.

Lizarraga initially denied her involvement in the incident, but prosecutors said social media records showed she communicated with people connected to Salazar's death.

“This marks the conclusion of Bornstein’s case,” Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a news release. “Moving forward, there is still much work to be done in ensuring that all parties are held accountable for their actions in this tragic murder.”

Both Lizarraga and Andy Rosales Orellana are facing murder charges for their alleged roles in Salazar's killing. Their case remain pending, a news release stated.

Prosecutors said Jayzn Martin also was charged in connection to the death of Salazar, and pleaded guilty for his role along with three unrelated cases.

Original story: The death of a man who was found early Wednesday near White River State Park was a homicide, the Marion County coroner's office said Friday.

Meliton Salazar, 22, died of blunt force injuries, the coroner's office said.

Officers responded just after 2:44 a.m. Oct. 9, 2019 to an area near the intersection of West Washington Street and South White River Parkway West Drive, according to an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department report. When they arrived, they found Salazar suffering "undisclosed trauma."

He was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition and later died.

Anyone with info is urged to contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

The investigation into Salazar's death is ongoing.

