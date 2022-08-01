Man found wounded in car in Reading, police say

Aug. 1—Reading police are investigating a shooting early Monday that left a man hospitalized.

Police said officers responded to Locust and Greenwich streets about 12:35 a.m. Monday for a report of a shooting. They found a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound in a parked vehicle.

The victim was taken to Reading Hospital for treatment. Information about his medical condition could not be obtained.

Police did not provide any other information about the incident.

They are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them at 610-655-6116 or provide an anonymous tip through Crime Alert Berks County at 877-373-9913.

The shooting followed two fatal shootings early Sunday.

A man was shot and killed in the 400 block of Spring Garden Street about 3 a.m., and another man died at Reading Hospital after being shot in the 1200 block of Church Street about 3:50 a.m.

Investigations for all three shootings are ongoing, police said.