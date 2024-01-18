Man found wounded by shooting Wednesday near Ellicott Mills Middle School in Howard County

A man is in critical condition after being found shot Wednesday morning in the area of Ellicott Mills Middle School in Ellicott City, according to Howard County Police.

Police said in a news release that officers responded at about 8:45 a.m. to a parking lot in the 4400 block of Montgomery Road, which includes the middle school and Children’s Manor Montessori School, and found the man suffering from a single gunshot wound.

He was taken to the Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he is in critical condition, police said, noting they were working to determine both the time the shooting happened and the circumstances surrounding it.

Those with information are asked to contact police at HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov or 410-313-STOP.