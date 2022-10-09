Man found wrecking building, Madera County deputies say. Here’s how they ended a standoff

A man who authorities said barricaded himself in the bathroom of a building in Oakhurst was Tasered and arrested Saturday by sheriff’s deputies, but not before causing thousands of dollars in damage.

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office reported that the man, identified as Dell Bush, 37, of Haughton, Louisiana, was booked early Sunday into the Madera County Jail on suspicion of several felonies including burglary, vandalism and resisting arrest, and misdemeanor battery against a police officer.

Deputies were called to a building in the 40000 block of Highway 41 after callers reported a man jumping and acting erratically on the roof. When deputies arrived, they said they discovered that a door had been forced open, and the man had locked himself in the bathroom. The man was heard yelling and breaking things.

After some negotiations, authorities said, Bush came out but became combative as deputies tried to arrest him. An electronic jolt from a Taser stunned the man long enough to allow his arrest.

Bush was taken to a hospital for treatment of what were described as self-inflicted injuries he received as he vandalized the bathroom. Investigators said Bush had broken a light fixture and a mirror, ripped a hole in the wall, and smashed the toilet enough to cause flooding.