Man killed in shooting found in yard of Columbia home, sheriff’s deputies say

An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a Monday night shooting, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

At about 7 p.m., deputies responded to reports of an unresponsive man in the 7900 block of Richard Street in Columbia, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday in a news release. That’s in the area between Interstate 77 and Garners Ferry Road.

The man was in the front yard of a home, and deputies determined he had been shot, according to the release.

The man died at the scene, the sheriff’s department said.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the man.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, or a motive for the gunfire.

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s department, which continues to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This year, the sheriff’s department has investigated more than 49 shooting cases in which at least 14 people died. That does not include cases that the Columbia Police Department is investigating.

“Until people come together as a village,” Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said earlier this month, “we’re going to continue to lose our young people.”