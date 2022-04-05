Man found in yard of home after deadly fight with his son, North Carolina cops say

A family dispute left a father dead in front of his home and his son charged with murder, according to North Carolina authorities.

Deputies responded to a report of a fight between a father and son at a residence at 10:46 p.m. on Monday, April 4, on Manley Street in Fayetteville, a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office’s said.

When deputies arrived, they found 56-year-old Jason Brian Albury dead in front of his home, according to the release.

The suspect is Albury’s 32-year-old son, Brandon Patrick Sessoms, deputies said. Sessoms was on the scene and had self-inflicted injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sessoms was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and underwent surgery, the release said.

The sheriff’s office did not disclose how Albury died or Sessoms’ condition following his hospitalization.

The homicide is under investigation and Sessoms is charged with second-degree murder, the release said.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office asked anyone with information call 910-677-5463 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.

Fayetteville is 70 miles southwest of Raleigh.

