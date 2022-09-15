Man free on $1M bond in Manchester shooting of teen

Sep. 15—A Manchester man is free on $1 million bond while facing accusations that he fired a handgun at a group of teenage boys who had run through his backyard, hitting one of them in the arm, then chased the teens and hit another with a minivan.

The suspect — Jaime Garcia, 44, of 22 Dougherty St. — at first denied to police at the scene of the Sept. 1 shooting that he was involved, Detective Andrew Young reported. But after being confronted with surveillance videos of the shooting, Garcia admitted that he was the shooter, the detective wrote.

Garcia added, however, that he never intended to hit anyone, saying he fired on an angle above the teens, according to Young.

Garcia admitted he had chased kids down in a Honda Odyssey after the shooting, the detective reported. His report doesn't address the issue of the van hitting the teenager.

A 17-year-old who was with the teen hit by the van said the driver had confronted them, claiming they had been trying to steal from him, Officer Israel Rivera reported.

The man then drove the van "onto the sidewalk grass" and intentionally hit his companion, the witness told the officer.

The 17-year-old who was hit by the van was bleeding from cuts on his knees and elbows, Rivera reported, but he refused to be taken to the hospital.

Numerous teenagers told police that they had been attending a bonfire birthday party for the 15-year-old who later suffered the gunshot wound. Many were members of the same football team. They decided to play "Manhunt," a cross between tag and hide-and-seek.

During the game, one group of teens "accidentally ran through a backyard" from McKee Street to Dougherty Street, a 15-year-old told police. They then ran north on Dougherty Street toward Center Street but were found by the group of friends who were "it" in the game and turned back south on Dougherty Street, he said.

The teen said a man came out of a house, possibly the one whose yard they had run through, reached into his back pocket, and pulled a gun.

"He cocked it back, and I heard about five shots," the teen reported. He said he ran away.

Police found four spent .40-caliber shell casings in the street in front of 22 Dougherty St. and later seized a .40-caliber handgun from Garcia's house, Young reported.

Officers found the 15-year-old shooting victim in the kitchen of his home. He had a gunshot wound in his upper right arm, Officer Lina E. Guindy reported.

The victim was taken by ambulance to the Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford, where medical staff members reported that he appeared to be stable, Officer Cory Fullana reported.

The bullet went through the back of the teen's upper right arm and exited from the front of the arm, the officer added. The victim said he didn't know he had been shot until he got home, Fullana reported.

Garcia is charged with first-degree assault in the shooting, second-degree assault in the van incident, and numerous other crimes, including three counts of attempted first-degree assault for the shots that missed.

Garcia's lawyer, William T. Gerace, said today that Garcia has a "pristine record" and has worked at the same job as an auto mechanic for 28 years. Gerace said "eight kids with hoodies" accosted Garcia, adding that many people have been texting him messages that Garcia is a hero and "these kids are out of control."

Garcia was released on a $1 million bond the day after the incident.

