Man freed on bond for kidnapping ex-girlfriend is accused of killing her in a second abduction a year later

Cameron Hopkins (Clayton County Sheriff’s Office)

A 20-year-old man in Georgia is facing charges after being accused of kidnapping and killing his ex-girlfriend – exactly one year after he faced charges for a nearly identical situation.

Cameron Ja’Michael Hopkins of Albany Georgia was arrested and charged on Monday by the Fayetteville Police Department for kidnapping and aggravated assault after taking his 19-year-old ex-girlfriend at gunpoint from her job.

The young woman was working at Wingstop on North Glynn Street on Sunday evening when Mr Hopkins entered and kidnapped her at gunpoint, according to police.

Mr Hopkins forced the young woman into his red Chevrolet Camaro and drove off. Police pursued the vehicle from Fayette County into Clayton County until it stopped in Lovejoy High School’s driveway.

“Police then reported hearing multiple gunshots coming from the suspect’s vehicle, including several that struck a police vehicle,” Fayetteville police said in a press release.

After Mr Hopkins emerged from the vehicle, police found the female victim had succumbed to several gunshot wounds.

Mr Hopkins is also facing charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during a crime by the Clayton County Police Department

Exactly one year ago, Mr Hopkins was arrested and charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault among other charges for trying to kidnap his ex-girlfriend from a Walmart parking lot.

He was released on bond.

