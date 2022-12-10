Man charged after student brings two guns to East Granby elementary school freed on bond

An East Granby man was arrested Friday after a Carl Allgrove Elementary School student allegedly brought two handguns into the East Granby school, according to Connecticut State Police.

Police said that at 11:32 a.m. on Friday, State Troopers and East Granby officers arrived at Carl Allgrove Elementary School following a report of a juvenile in possession of weapons.

According to the Connecticut State Police report, school staff immediately secured the weapons after finding the two handguns in the students belongings. Police seized the weapons and reported no injuries and no ongoing threat to the public.

Police said an investigation determined Kenneth Pariaug, 32, of East Granby owned the weapons. Officers took Pariaug into custody and brought him to State Police Troop H in Hartford, where he was charged with risk of injury to a minor, a class C felony, and reckless endangerment, a misdemeanor.

Pariaug is free on was released on a $10,000 surety bond, according to Connecticut State Police. He is scheduled to appear at Hartford Superior Court on Dec. 22 for his arraignment.