Man freed by criminal justice reform bill says Trump, both parties can 'work for the good'

WASHINGTON – The volume didn’t work well so Matthew Charles moved closer to the television in his prison pod in December so he could hear Donald Trump and watch the president sign into law a bill that would change the nation’s criminal justice system.

It also changed Charles’ life.

Charles, who days later became one of the first people released under the First Step Act, hopes Trump talks about the long-awaited law during his State of the Union address Tuesday.

“It shows that both parties can come together and work for the good,'' said Charles, calling it one of the few bipartisan successes in the partisan-driven Congress. "It shows that we can go back and correct some things that we know are incorrect.”

Trump is widely expected to tout passage of the First Step Act that aims to reduce the number of people in the nation's prisons.

The legislation passed by Congress in December is likely to be one of the few bipartisan applause lines in Trump's address. Some advocates hope Trump also uses the national platform to speed up implementation of the law and push to expand it.

“We did a lot of celebrating post passage that was warranted because this was a groundbreaking bill and a lot of people worked for many years to get to this point,” said Holly Harris, executive director of the Justice Action Network. “(But) we can’t take our eyes off the prize, which is actually impacting lives. In order for that to happen in a real significant way we’ve got to make sure implementation is happening swiftly and appropriately.”

President Donald Trump speaks before signing the First Step Act and the Juvenile Justice Reform Act at the White House in Washington, DC, on December 21, 2018. More

Talk turned into action

Trump surprised advocates last year by raising the issue during his State of the Union, and some say the decision helped jump-start negotiations.

The president devoted 38 words to prison reform in that address, but his assertion that there were inmates who deserved “a second chance” was a sharp departure from the tough-on-crime, “American carnage” rhetoric he embraced during in his inaugural speech.

“Everybody was pretty cynical that it would turn into any sort of action,” said Jessica Jackson, national director of the DreamCorps #cut50 initiative, which advocates for criminal justice reform. But, ultimately, she said the address “gave us our first bit of hope that anything was going to get done.”

Few saw Trump as personally invested in the issue, but White House support – and the direct engagement by the president’s son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner – gave political cover to Senate Republicans who were wary of appearing soft on crime. Trump’s blessing eased those concerns for many remaining holdouts, advocates said.

Others noted the issue already had bipartisan momentum before the White House engaged.

“I’m not sure whether or not this administration actually believes in this piece of legislation or if it was going for a win,” said Edward K. Chung, a former senior adviser at the Justice Department who is now with the liberal Center for American Progress. “Regardless, the fact is this legislation will help people who have been over-incarcerated.”

Matthew Charles, who was released from prison after 21 years as a result of retroactive drug sentencing guideline changes, discusses his legal challenges at Nashville Public Radio in Nashville on Dec. 17, 2017. More

The White House did not immediately respond to questions about whether the president would raise the issue in his speech.