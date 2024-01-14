Man freed from rubble in Kherson after Russian shelling

After shelling in Kherson, a person was rescued from the rubble of a house

Rescuers successfully freed a man trapped under the rubble of a house hit by Russian shelling in Kherson, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service reported on Jan. 14,

The injured man was promptly provided medical attention.

Russia regularly attacks Kherson and its surrounding areas. Repeated Russian artillery strikes on Ivanivka, Kherson Oblast, prevented emergency workers from evacuating the body of a man killed on Jan. 10 until the next day, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Jan. 11.

