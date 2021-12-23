Man freed after two recent stabbing arrests knifes man in Times Square subway station, shoves him onto tracks

Freed after two recent stabbing arrests, a man knifed a straphanger in the Times Square subway station and shoved him onto the tracks, police said Thursday.

Bernardo Carbajal got into an argument with the 52-year-old victim, believed to be a stranger, on the N train subway platform about 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, according to cops.

Carbajal, 27, allegedly stabbed the victim twice in the back and once in the neck, then shoved him onto the tracks. Carbajal fell to the tracks himself as he shoved the victim, police said. They were not struck by a train.

Responding cops used a tourniquet on the victim who was then rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he underwent surgery and is recovering.

Carbajal was arrested for assault and weapon possession and is awaiting arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court. He lives in Woodside, Queens, according to cops.

Carbajal on July 31 allegedly stabbed a stranger inside a Sunset Park Dunkin Donuts during an argument over using an outlet to charge a smartphone. Bail was set at $5,000 but even though records indicate it was not posted Carabal was released at some point.

Then, on Nov. 10, he allegedly slashed a stranger in a lower Manhattan restaurant and ran off, with police catching him on the roof, authorities said. He was released without bail.