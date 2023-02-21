Man in Fresno County island shot near school, rushed to hospital, deputies say

Deputies were investigating the shooting of a man Tuesday in a county island in Fresno, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said.

A report of multiple gunshots came from a caller near Weldon Avenue west of Maple Avenue about 12:30 p.m., sheriff’s spokesperson Tony Botti said.

Deputies arrived to find a man with a wound to the chest, he said, and the man was transported to an area hospital.

The location of the violence is about a block west of Norseman Elementary School.

Investigators were looking for potential witnesses, he said.