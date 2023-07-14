Man with gardening shears breaks into backyard, then homeowner shoots, Texas cops say

A man accused of breaking into a home while armed with gardening shears was shot and killed by the homeowner, Texas police say.

The man who fired the shot lives across the street but told San Antonio police he also owns the home where the Thursday, July 13, shooting took place.

He saw a bike leading to the backyard, so he brought a gun as he went to investigate, police said. He told police he saw a man in the backyard trying to break into the home.

The accused burglar was armed with gardening shears, and he approached the homeowner after wrongly telling him he lived there, the homeowner told police.

Police said the 45-year-old homeowner then shot the man and asked his neighbor to call 911. When emergency workers arrived, they found the accused burglar was dead, according to a police report.

No charges were filed. Police did not release the identity of the homeowner or the man who was killed.

Man checking for intruder in backyard accidentally shoots himself, Texas cops say

77-year-old spots home intruder in his kitchen, then gets his gun, Michigan cops say

Resident shoots 17-year-old trying to steal car — and both get charged, Georgia cops say