Man in Georgia jail accused of beating fellow inmate with mop bucket because he stunk

A man in the Bibb County jail in Macon allegedly attacked a fellow inmate in a cellbock stairwell one evening last month.

Footage of the Dec. 3 assault was recorded by a surveillance camera, according to an arrest warrant for the accused inmate, a 30-year-old man being held on drug, gun, forgery, assault and other charges since his arrest in July.

The victim, 49, accused of trying to strangle a man in June, was repeatedly kicked, punched and struck with a plastic mop bucket, the warrant stated.

The older man was taken to a hospital for treatment in the wake of the incident, which according to the warrant began when he was, in the words of the younger man, assaulted because he “had body odor (Stink).”

Dispatches: On Jan. 11, a woman who lives on Big Buck Trail in northern Monroe County complained to the authorities that two of her neighbor’s dogs had attacked a pair of her pet pigs, injuring one. . . . A 46-year-old man from Forsyth was jailed on a public indecency charge in early January after someone reported seeing him in High Falls State Park where he was, as a sheriff’s report put it, “vigorously masturbating” along the Tranquility Trail. The man reportedly told a Monroe sheriff’s deputy that he was doing no such thing, but that whoever complained about him must have done so “because he looked weird.”