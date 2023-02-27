Man from Georgia traveled out of state for business trip. Now, he’s missing, cops say

A Georgia man vanished while out of town on a work trip, a situation his wife calls her “worst nightmare,” news outlets report.

“I’m heartbroken,” Amber Millard told WSB-TV of her husband Nathan Millard. “It’s a nightmare that I want to wake up from.”

Millard, 42, was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 23 in downtown Baton Rouge, Louisiana, according to the city’s police department. He was spotted at Happy’s Irish Pub on Third Street near his hotel but never returned to his room, WAFB and WBRZ reported.

He had traveled to the area from Walton County, Georgia, WANF reported.

Millard is 5 feet, 9 inches and weighs about 180 pounds, police said. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and green ball cap.

Authorities said his phone was found a few blocks from his hotel and his debit card had been used, WBRZ and WSB-TV reported.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

Anyone with information on Millard’s whereabouts is asked to contact Baton Rouge police at 225-389-3853 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

Walton County is about 45 miles east of Atlanta.

