Man gets 10 to 20 years in prison for raping two women

Sep. 3—A 19-year-old man who pleaded guilty to raping two Meadville women within a three-week span in 2018 will serve 10 to 20 years in state prison followed by lifetime registration as a sexually violent predator.

Shiheim Neavion Asbury, who was 16 when the crimes occurred, was charged with raping one woman, then 33, at gunpoint in Huidekoper Park on June 17, 2018. He was also charged with raping another woman, then 71, on July 7, 2018, after forcing his way into her State Street home.

"This is as violent, brutal and vicious an offense as one can imagine," Judge John Spataro said before handing down the sentence in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas on Thursday. "These are the types of offenses that every peace-loving community is shocked and disturbed by. Assaults of this nature leave permanent scars on victims. ... My heart goes out to the victims."

In accepting a plea agreement reached in June between the defense and prosecutors and with the approval of both victims, Spataro sentenced Asbury to serve a minimum of five years and a maximum of 10 years for each of his two guilty pleas with the terms to be served consecutively. Asbury must pay court costs and fines of $500 in each case and was ordered never to have contact with the two victims. He must also pay $77 in restitution for money stolen after the second attack.

Following release from imprisonment, Asbury will serve an additional 10 years of probation. As a sexually violent predator, he must register on a quarterly basis with state authorities, attend monthly sex offender counseling and submit to active community notification of his presence. According to state law, a sexually violent predator has "a mental abnormality or personality disorder that makes the person likely to engage in predatory sexually violent offenses."

Calling the facts of each case "incredibly troubling," Spataro listened as the prosecutor recounted how Asbury had threatened to kill each woman unless she did what he told her to do. Reading from the probable cause affidavit filed by police, Assistant District Attorney John P. Kulzer III said that Asbury had told the first victim "to do what he said if she ever wanted to see her kids again." When the second victim questioned whether Asbury had a gun, Kulzer recounted, Asbury replied, "Do you want to die?"

The second victim attended the sentencing but did not address the court during the hearing. Referring to the woman's description, in her victim impact statement, of the state of fear she continued to live in, Kulzer said the attack in her home had left her so terrified "that if God was outside her door, he wouldn't get in."

Defense attorney Joseph Ferguson's argument that Asbury should not be classified as a sexually violent predator because he was 16 when the crimes occurred was rejected by Spataro. Calling the crimes "troubling and inexplicable," Ferguson suggested that Asbury, who has two young daughters of his own, has shown signs of maturation since being imprisoned after his 2019 arrest for the rapes. Asbury had earned a high school diploma and avoided disciplinary write-ups in jail, Ferguson said.

Asbury himself also briefly addressed the court.

"The remorse I feel, words can't begin to explain," he said. "I can't let — I won't let this drag me down. In fact, I know I can change and will change. I apologize to the court and I do feel remorse for what happened."

In handing down his sentence, Spataro pointed to several incidents in which Asbury had been adjudicated delinquent as a juvenile, including one in which he pressed himself against a woman in the women's locker room of a Meadville fitness facility.

Spataro also noted that if Asbury complies with the terms of his imprisonment, he will likely be released soon after the minimum 10-year period. Asbury received credit for 672 days already served as the two cases have proceeded through the court system, leaving him a minimum of eight years, 58 days in state prison.

"Let us all hope that he can be rehabilitated," Spataro said, before continuing, "I believe Mr. Asbury can be rehabilitated, but it should not be at the risk of our community."

