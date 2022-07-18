Man gets 10-year sentence for aggravated arson after starting fire in Knox County Jail

GALESBURG — A man pleaded guilty to aggravated arson and was sentenced to 10 years in state prison for starting a fire at the Knox County Jail.

According to a news release from the Knox County State's Attorney office, Anthony Williams pleaded guilty to aggravated arson, a class X felony on Monday, minutes before his jury trial was to begin. He was sentenced to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. He is required to serve 85% of this sentence.

At the plea hearing, Knox County State's Attorney Jeremy Karlin recited a factual basis for the plea. Karlin stated Williams was being held in the Knox County Jail awaiting trial on other charges when he started a fire that damaged his jail cell door. The charge of arson was elevated to aggravated arson because other people were present in the jail at the time he started the fire.

Lesser offenses of felony retail theft and aggravated fleeing and eluding were dismissed as a part of the plea. Williams previously served a 14-year sentence in the IDOC for aggravated robbery.

