Man gets 10-year-sentence for assault of ex-girlfriend in Round Rock

A Williamson County jury sentenced a man to 10 years in prison for the assault of his former girlfriend at her Round Rock home in 2021. During the assault, Kamar Knipe-Place, 22, choked his ex-girlfriend and forced her into her car, according to a news release from the district attorney's office.

The jury also gave Kamar Knipe-Place seven years in prison for burglary for breaking into his ex-girlfriend's house before assaulting her, the release said.

“This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim, whose testimony against her attacker showed tremendous courage," said Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick. "We are grateful to the jury for delivering justice, and to the Round Rock Police Department for their swift and professional response. We hope this sentence sends a clear message that domestic violence will not be tolerated in our community.”

The jury sentenced Knipe-Place this week after finding him guilty on Wednesday of assault and burglary. Knipe-Place and the victim were co-workers at a restaurant and began dating in February 2021, according to the release.

Kamar Knipe-Place was found guilty of breaking into his ex-girlfriend's Round Rock house and assaulting her during an attack in which he choked her and forced her into her car, authorities said.

It said Knipe-Place initially was arrested for assaulting the victim at their workplace in October 2021. A protective order was then issued prohibiting Knipe-Place from approaching the victim’s residence, the release said.

Knipe-Place broke into the victim's home a few weeks later on Oct. 25, 2021, choked her and forced her into her vehicle, authorities said. The victim was on the phone with a friend when Knipe-Place entered the home and that friend called 911, according to the district attorney's office.

Knipe-Place drove the victim to Veterans Park, where he slashed her car tires with a box cutter, the release said. It said Knipe-Place and the victim left the park on foot and were identified by patrol officers who chased Knipe-Place and arrested him.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Man gets 10 years for assault of ex-girlfriend in Round Rock