Man gets 10 years for 2021 Marietta armed robbery

Mar. 16—A Marietta man will serve 10 years behind bars after he was sentenced for charges related to a 2021 armed robbery in a Cobb County mobile home park.

Ezra Dangelo Ford, 19, pleaded guilty to three felonies — armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of firearm during the commission of a felony, the Cobb County District Attorney's Office said.

Superior Court Judge Jason Marbutt accepted a negotiated plea, sentencing Ford to 10 years in prison, to be followed by five years probation.

"Life's not over," Marbutt told Ford, according to prosecutors. "You're a young man. You decide what kind of person you want to be."

The robbery occurred on April 12, 2021, when police responded to a call from Lamplighter Village, a mobile home park at the corner of Windy Hill Road and Powder Springs Street. The victim told police that he and Ford had "decided to meet up and hang out," the DA's office said.

When the victim arrived, Ford stepped out of a vehicle and pointed a gun at him. Ford took the victim's backpack filled with personal items and his skateboard, prosecutors said, before leaving the scene. The victim later picked Ford out of a line up, resulting in his arrest.

Assistant District Attorney Nolan Slifko prosecuted the case and negotiated the terms of the plea agreement. Attorney Noel Hurley represented Ford at the plea.