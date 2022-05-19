Man gets 10 years prison for armed robbery

May 18—EAU CLAIRE — A 19-year-old man will spend 10 years in state prison for robbing a woman in Eau Claire while he was armed with a baton.

Eau Claire County Judge John Manydeeds sentenced Tyrell W. Hedlund, 3014 Essex St., on Wednesday to the prison term followed by five years of extended supervision.

During his supervised release, Hedlund will be prohibited from going into taverns, bars or liquor stores. He also will not be allowed to have dangerous weapons during that time. Contact with the victim and his co-defendant also will be prohibited.

Hedlund pleaded no contest in January to a felony charge of armed robbery. He is considered a repeat offender due to a 2020 conviction of substantial battery in Eau Claire County.

His co-defendant, Grant E. Trapani, 21, 919 Feather Ct., Altoona, has also been charged with armed robbery, plus bail jumping and possession of a controlled substance. His case is still pending and his next court date is a June 1 status conference.

According to the criminal complaint:

A woman reported to police that two men robbed her of her backpack just after 10:30 p.m. on July 12 while she was riding her bicycle on the recreational trail along First Street by the High Bridge.

While she was riding her bicycle home, the men jumped in front of her to block her path.

One of the men said another man's name and asked the woman if she knew that person. She replied that it was the name of her boyfriend.

One of the men drew a baton and held it toward the woman in a threatening manner, demanding that she give him her backpack.

She gave up the backpack and the men walked away. Inside the backpack were the woman's wallet with ID, some clothing and two pocket knives.

Though they did not touch or assault her, the woman told police she felt she would've been beaten if she didn't give up her belongings. Police noted the woman appeared traumatized by the incident and cried when recounting what occurred.

An officer investigating the crime found the woman's backpack and its contents strewn along the bike trail. Another officer found Hedlund and Trapani, who matched descriptions given by the victim, walking nearby.

The men claimed they didn't come in contact with anyone on their walk.

Police found a baton and knife in Hedlund's pockets.

A knife was also found in Trapani's pocket. Five yellow pills were found in his backpack.

The woman identified the two knives as hers.

After he was arrested, Trapani admitted that he and Hedlund had encountered a woman on their walk. Trapani said there may have been an altercation between Hedlund and the woman, but he was not involved and walked away.