Man gets 10 years in prison for manslaughter

Feb. 4—Joshua Joseph MacDonald-Pose was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for first-degree manslaughter stemming from a May 2016 motorcycle crash that resulted in the death of John J. Soule, 39, of Gold Hill.

MacDonald-Pose, 34, was found guilty by a Jackson County Circuit Court jury Jan. 28 of manslaughter, witness tampering and driving while intoxicated.

MacDonald-Pose and Soule were riding motorcycles on Interstate 5 near Rogue River when MacDonald-Pose collided with Soule, who died at the scene. MacDonald-Pose was injured.

After his sentence, MacDonald-Pose faces three years of post-prison supervision and payment of restitution. There will be no sentence reduction, according to court documents.

The witness tampering charges stemmed from a June 2017 incident in which MacDonald-Pose made a telephone call while being held in the Jackson County Jail. He told the person on the other end of the line to relay information to a third party about two witnesses in his case to somehow stop them from testifying against him.

During the trial, he was quoted by a prosecutor as saying he "doesn't think the happy couple is going to show up at trial."

The conversation was recorded.

The witness tampering charge brought an 18-month sentence to be served consecutively with the manslaughter sentence, as well as two years of post-prison supervision.

No sentence was imposed for the DUI, but his driver's license was permanently revoked.

Before the start of the manslaughter trial, MacDonald-Pose was tried and sentenced in a separate trial for fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving and driving while intoxicated. The judge in both trials was Circuit Court Judge Timothy Barnack.

The eluding count was assigned a prison term of six months, and the DUI calls for 24 months of bench probation and 30 days in jail.