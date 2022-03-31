Man gets 10 years in prison in molestation

Mar. 31—A state district judge on Wednesday sentenced a Santa Fe man to 10 years in prison under a deal with prosecutors in which he pleaded no contest to molesting a young relative multiple times over at least a four-year period.

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer handed down the sentence despite a request for leniency for 44-year-old Moises Dominguez from his defense attorney and family members — including the girl who had accused him of sexual assault. They requested he be sentenced only to time he already has served in the Santa Fe County jail, about 15 months.

"I just have to say this was a presentation of pretty much what a lot of molesters achieve," Sommer told Dominguez before handing down his sentence.

"I don't think that 15 months in a county jail will do, and I don't think that you being able to reach this family is a priority," she added. "I think they need to heal without you."

Dominguez, who has lived with his parents in California for about 22 months following his incarceration, hung his head and wiped away tears throughout the hearing.

He pleaded no contest to three counts of sexual contact with a minor, a third-degree felony.

He had been arrested in March 2019 after the young relative called 911 to report she had been sexually abused by the man over a period of four to six years. A second young relative came forward with a similar story, leading to an arrest warrant, but those charges later were dropped without prejudice, meaning they can be refiled.

Under the terms of his plea deal, Dominguez can only contact the victim in Tuesday's case at her discretion; he is prohibited from contacting the second accuser.

He also is prohibited from having any contact with minors and will have to register as a sex offender, undergo counseling and pay restitution to the victim.

The family of the second girl who made accusations against Dominguez spoke during his sentencing hearing, telling the court the alleged assault caused her to suffer depression and derailed her schooling.

The girl and her father asked the judge to give Dominguez the maximum possible sentence of 18 years, though the plea deal set a sentencing cap of 10 years.

"I just ask for justice since we can't get it any other way," the father said.

The victim in Tuesday's case asked the judge to consider releasing Dominguez so he could "get the help he needs."

Dominguez's wife, Mara Dominguez, also spoke, asking the judge to allow his release so he could help support her and their three daughters.

"My only day to rest is Sunday," she said through a translator. "It is a very big burden. I have three daughters, and in three years they will be off to college. I need financial help."

Sommer said she felt the family needed time to heal from the trauma away from Dominguez.

"Hopefully now they know you are not coming home for a while and they are going to have to deal on their own," she told him. "You do not help them. It's not all about finances."