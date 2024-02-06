Man gets 10 years for selling guns, meth out of downtown L.A. hookah lounge

A 42-year-old man from Burbank has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for selling illegal firearms, with the intent of also selling illicit narcotics, out of a hookah lounge he owned in downtown Los Angeles, authorities announced Monday.

Arrested in Jan. 2021, Hovik Dagesian pleaded guilty in Sept. 2023 to one count of engaging in the business of dealing in firearms without a license and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

A search warrant executed at the time of his arrest revealed nearly six ounces of methamphetamine, a digital scale, some 215 rounds of ammunition and a range of firearms, including a sawed-off shotgun he had available for sale, prosecutors said.

“From October 2020 to January 2021, Dagesian illegally sold 11 firearms – including firearms not bearing serial numbers, weapons that are referred to as “ghost guns,” a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Central California District, stated.

Authorities said the 42-year-old sold a 12-gauge shotgun, an AR-15 type rifle without a serial number and a 9mm handgun, along methamphetamine, out of his hookah lounge.

United States District Judge Mark C. Scarsi sentenced Dagesian.

Investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, along with the Los Angeles Police Department, investigated the case.

