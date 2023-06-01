Man gets 100-year prison term for sexually assaulting Naperville-area woman, stealing her car and money

An Aurora man has been sentenced to 100 years in prison after he broke into a Naperville-area woman’s house, sexually assaulted her, forced her to withdraw bank account money and stole her car, officials said.

Thaddeus Jones, 26, was sentenced Tuesday after a jury in April found him guilty of home invasion, aggravated criminal sexual assault, aggravated kidnapping, robbery and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, according to a news release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

DuPage County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the woman’s unincorporated Naperville home about 7:15 a.m. where she reported that Jones had broken into the home, sexually assaulted her and then forced her into her car, demanding she drive to her bank to withdraw money for him, officials said.

Jones then drove away in the woman’s car, and was later located at a motel in Naperville and taken into custody, officials said. He has been held at the DuPage County jail since his arrest.

Jones will be eligible for parole in 2096.

