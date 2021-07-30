Man gets 114 months for brandishing a firearm

Jul. 30—URBANA — A Danville man, Courtland Rowell, Jr., 21, of the 900 block of Moore, has been sentenced to 114 months for obstruction of commerce by robbery and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

At Rowell's sentencing hearing, U.S. District Court Judge Colin S. Bruce sentenced Rowell to 30 months of imprisonment for the obstruction of commerce by robbery charge, and an additional 84 months for brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, according to a press release Thursday from the United States Department of Justice. Both sentences were ordered to be served consecutively. Rowell was also ordered to pay restitution to the victim of the offense.

The charges arose from a late-night robbery of the Casey's General Store at 845 E. Voorhees St. in Danville on June 3, 2019. Rowell and another individual entered the store wearing masks and dark clothing. Brandishing a firearm, Rowell ordered the store's employees to comply while his partner cleared out the register. Law enforcement was alerted to the robbery in progress and captured Rowell as he fled from the scene. Charges are still pending in the Central District of Illinois against another individual related to this offense.

Rowell pled guilty to the charges on March 18, 2021.

The Danville Police Department and Vermilion County Sheriff's Office investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Bryan Freres represented the government in the prosecution in coordination with the Vermilion County State's Attorney's Office.