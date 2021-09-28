Man gets 12 years for burglary conspiracy in Emmitsburg

Sep. 28—A man was sentenced to 12 years of incarceration last week for conspiring to break into an Emmitsburg home in 2019.

Brian Randall Bell, 38, pleaded guilty Sept. 21 to conspiring to commit first-degree burglary as a jury trial was scheduled to begin. Also charged was Robert Daniel Duvall, 30, who pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary Oct. 1, 2020, and was sentenced to 15 years, online court records show.

According to police charging documents, Duvall and Bell walked away from a local treatment center July 7, 2019, and broke into a house in the 10000 block of Keysville Road. They stole a shotgun, $400 cash, iPad and cell phone and drove away in a 2014 Ford Focus, police wrote. Duvall reportedly drove to Hanover, Pennsylvania, and to the Inner Harbor in Baltimore. The vehicle was later recovered.

Bell was previously convicted of burglary in Baltimore County in 2020.

Bell's attorney did not return a request for comment Monday.

