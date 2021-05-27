Man gets up to 12 years in Farrell gunfight
May 27—MERCER — A Common Pleas judge sentenced a man accused of shooting two people outside a Farrell social club in August to up to 12 years in prison.
Dashawn D. Richardson, 20, Farrell, pleaded guilty April 27 to attempted homicide in the case. Charges of aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license, reckless endangerment and assault were not prosecuted.
He was sentenced Monday to 6 to 12 years in prison and restitution of $8,304.
Police said Richardson was involved in a gunfight June 27 outside the Farrell Sportsman's Club, 816 Emerson Ave., where he got into an argument with Jonell Goudy, 26, of 330 Shenango Blvd., Farrell.
Police said the fight moved outside, where Richardson and Goudy fired at each other, but instead of hitting Goudy, Richardson hit another man nine times. The victim was severely wounded, said Farrell detective Capt. Chuck Rubano.
Police responded at 2:39 a.m. June 27 to a report of three people shot, according to a police criminal complaint. When officers arrived, the victim with nine gunshot wounds was found near the entrance to the club, police said.
Two women were wounded in the exchange of gunfire. Both went to UPMC Horizon hospital in Farrell with gunshot wounds, treated at a trauma center and released.
Video surveillance outside the club showed Richardson and Goudy exchanging gunfire.
Goudy pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and was sentenced in January to 187 days to 18 months in Mercer County Jail. He has since been released.
