Man gets 12 years in federal prison for dealing methamphetamine in Wausau

MADISON – A 28-year-old Wausau man will spend the next 12 years in federal prison for distributing 50 or more grams of methamphetamine.

Jacob A. Willox received the 12-year sentence during an appearance in federal court Tuesday, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Wisconsin. The sentence also is for a charge of methamphetamines possession with intent to deliver.

At the sentencing, U.S. District Judge William Conley said Willox's crime contributed to the bigger issue of methamphetamine addiction in the community, and his possession of firearms while dealing posted an additional danger. Conley said the 12 years was appropriate to protect the community and rehabilitate Willox, who has a history of drug addiction, according to the Attorney's Office.

In May 2020, a confidential informant bought 3 ounces of methamphetamine from Willox in Wausau, according to federal prosecutors. When officers arrested Willox in October 2020, he tried to flush additional meth down a sink. Officers reported finding nearly $30,000 in drug proceeds, a drug ledger, a firearm magazine and brass knuckles at the residence.

An investigation found Willox was responsible for selling pounds of methamphetamine throughout the Wausau area and regularly possessed firearms during drug deals, according to prosecutors.

Willox was ordered to spend five years on supervised released after his prison sentence.

This article originally appeared on Wausau Daily Herald: Wausau man gets 12 years in federal prison for dealing methamphetamine