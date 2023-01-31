Man gets 12 years in prison for sex trafficking 15-year-old girl in Sacramento County

A Sacramento Superior Court judge sentenced a man to 12 years in prison for sex trafficking a 15-year-old girl, prosecutors said.

Judge Maryanne Gilliard on Friday handed down the maximum sentence for Justin Eugene Starks, 35, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said. Prosecutors have said Starks will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

A jury on Nov. 3 found Starks guilty of persuading a minor to engage in a commercial sex act, pimping a minor under age 16, and pandering by encouraging a minor under 16 years old.

The jury determined “the victim was particularly vulnerable; that the crime indicated planning, sophistication and professionalism; and that the trafficker took advantage of a position of trust and confidence,” according to the news release.

In September 2021, Sacramento Police Department detectives received information that the teenage girl might have been a victim of sex trafficking. Prosecutors said the detectives identified Starks as the trafficker after speaking with the girl’s family and “reviewing a significant amount of evidence.”

Starks, over several weeks, took the girl to areas known for prostitution, where she made money from selling sex and handed over that money to Starks, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

On Tuesday, Starks remained in custody at the Sacramento County Jail where he awaited transfer to a prison.