Man gets 13 years prison for sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl

Apr. 15—EAU CLAIRE — A Menomonie man will spend 13 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl.

Ricky R. Gauther, 36, E5054 Highway BB, was sentenced recently in Eau Claire County Court on three felony charges, including first-degree sexual assault of a child under age 13 and child enticement.

Judge John Manydeeds ordered Gauthier to spend seven years on extended supervision following his release from prison.

As conditions of supervision, Gauthier cannot have unsupervised contact with children or be in any location where children congregate.

Gauthier must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, and undergo a sex offender assessment and any other recommended programming or treatment.

Gauthier was also fined $9,991.

According to the criminal complaint:

In July 2021, the child suddenly burst into tears in front of her mother while playing at her Eau Claire County home.

When the mother asked what was wrong, the child said that Gauthier had been inappropriately touching her chest, legs, inner thighs and crotch.

During a forensic interview, the girl said there were multiple instances of Gauthier snuggling with her and giving her tummy and back rubs. He'd also pull her bra up and graze the girl's breasts before she would put her bra back in place, she told the interviewer.

When he'd rub her thighs and work toward her groin, the girl said she'd jolt and Gauthier would move his hands back. Once he did touch her crotch and the girl slapped his hand away, and he did not do that again.

The girl's underwear remained in place during the incidents, and she said Gauthier did not remove clothing or appear to be showing sexual tendencies toward her.

A police officer contacted Gauthier, who said he would turn himself in and wanted to cooperate with the investigation.