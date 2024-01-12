Man gets 14 years in 2007 homicide
Man gets 14 years in 2007 homicide
Oregon becomes the latest state to address whether the former president is disqualified from appearing on its 2024 ballot.
This year's Awesome Games Done Quick charity speedrun marathon starts on Sunday, January 14. Here's how to watch it and how to donate to Prevent Cancer Foundation.
NASA just released its annual global temperature report and, well, 2023 was the hottest year since measurements began in 1880. Additionally, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported that 2024 could be even hotter.
Saban retired on Wednesday.
The US government has reportedly approved AI-based memory loss prediction software for the first time. Darmiyan, a San Francisco-based brain imaging analytics company, says the FDA has granted De Novo approval for its product BrainSee.
Bandai Namco’s Sand Land finally has a release date of April 26. This is a video game adaptation of a classic manga by artist Akira Toriyama.
The ZenBook 14 OLED shines as one of the first ultraportables with Intel Core Ultra chips, despite its relatively humdrum design. It has a gorgeous screen and it’s primed to tackle AI tasks in the future.
To give passkeys the credit they deserve, top security experts agree that the new way of logging in comes with greater security. Like every other security advancement from SMS-based multifactor authentication to hardware authentication keys, however, adoption lags because people still hesitate to make the leap.
Texas said Friday it was "just getting started" with a video of Sarkisian.
The plan forgave debts for those who borrowed $12,000 or less and have been in repayment for 10 years.
The Australian cartoon is back with new episodes — minus a scene that was reedited after outcry last year.
The largest lender in the US earned $49 billion in 2023, the most ever in the history of American banking
It's finally time for the 2023 Emmy Awards. Here's how to watch the much-delayed award show.
JPMorgan distanced itself from all rivals in 2023 with what is expected to be its biggest annual profit ever. It will be challenged to top that in 2024.
The Yankees got some much-needed rotation help Thursday.
The Cubs filled a big need, and the Dodgers addressed their 40-man roster crunch.
The NCAA is expected to levy significant penalties on FSU in the most serious and unprecedented sanctions handed down in the first 2 1/2 years of NIL.
The Realme 12 Pro+ is apparently the first in its price segment to offer a 3x periscope zoom camera, and with a larger sensor than the competition.
The actress talks fitness, body image and her pregnancy weight making magazine covers.
Say goodbye to mobile messes with this clever multitasker.